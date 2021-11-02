Perrigo Company plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Perrigo has increased its dividend payment by 40.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Perrigo has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Perrigo to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.38. 14,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,565. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.51.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perrigo stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 759,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Perrigo worth $34,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

