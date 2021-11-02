Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perpetua Resources.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPTA. B. Riley began coverage on Perpetua Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Perpetua Resources from $14.50 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPTA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,573,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,949,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perpetua Resources stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05. Perpetua Resources has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $293.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

