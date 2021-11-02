PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Short Interest Down 20.1% in October

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the September 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 551,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

PFSI opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $50.04 and a twelve month high of $70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.63.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $742.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.19 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,977,000 after acquiring an additional 537,407 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,045,000 after purchasing an additional 277,849 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $11,772,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 157.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $7,968,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFSI. Wedbush lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

