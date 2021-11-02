Peconic Partners LLC Sells 3,312 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Peconic Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF makes up about 0.1% of Peconic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MSOS stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,325. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.03.

