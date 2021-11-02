Peconic Partners LLC Makes New $25.23 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,232,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.5% of Peconic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $11,752,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 250.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 48,050 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,835,053. The company has a market cap of $275.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $66.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average is $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

