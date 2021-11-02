Peconic Partners LLC Invests $159,000 in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMEOV. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of VMEOV remained flat at $$52.08 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 39,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,933. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

