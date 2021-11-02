Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 513,877.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 724,567 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 38,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 714,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSO stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.56. 664,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. Pearson has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

