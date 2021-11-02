PDT Partners LLC Sells 3,417 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 43.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 565.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in World Acceptance by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,638,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

WRLD opened at $186.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.68 and a 200-day moving average of $172.61. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $83.64 and a 1-year high of $212.76.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.49, for a total value of $161,177.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total value of $47,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,441 shares of company stock worth $1,624,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

