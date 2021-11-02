PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,964 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,964 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 142.15, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

