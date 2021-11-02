PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter worth $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter worth $217,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter worth $242,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.54. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -73.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PING shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

