PDT Partners LLC Increases Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 138.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN has been the subject of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Shares of HUN opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

