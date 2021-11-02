PDT Partners LLC Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 39,975 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $448,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 156,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,264. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BCOV stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $405.67 million, a P/E ratio of 58.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BCOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities downgraded Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brightcove currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

