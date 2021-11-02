PDT Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 78.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MarketAxess by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 644.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

MKTX opened at $408.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 0.42. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.17 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.00.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

