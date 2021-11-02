PC Connection (CNXN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $704.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.24 million. On average, analysts expect PC Connection to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PC Connection stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of PC Connection worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

