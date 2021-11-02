PC Connection (CNXN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $704.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.24 million. On average, analysts expect PC Connection to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CNXN stock opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.75.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
