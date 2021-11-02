Paycor HCM (PYCR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Paycor HCM has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.66 million. On average, analysts expect Paycor HCM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 151.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYCR shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $55,185,930.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

