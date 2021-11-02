Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $457.33.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $546.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.48, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $553.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $502.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.42.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,506,000 after purchasing an additional 235,120 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,921,000 after purchasing an additional 209,611 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Paycom Software by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,292,000 after purchasing an additional 129,993 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its position in Paycom Software by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 316,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,175,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Paycom Software by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,817,000 after purchasing an additional 102,488 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.