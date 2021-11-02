Paulson & CO. Inc. Makes New $54.11 Million Investment in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,110,000. Bally’s comprises about 1.3% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned 2.24% of Bally’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Bally’s by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BALY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

Shares of BALY traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, hitting $45.17. 7,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,140. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

