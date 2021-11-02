Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Up to $8.84

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $9.19. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 54,727 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 3.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,578,000 after buying an additional 6,354,534 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,845,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,178,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,908 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,898,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

