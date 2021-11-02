Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

PASG stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 423,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,610. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $507.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,062,000 after purchasing an additional 99,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 37.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,682,000 after buying an additional 505,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,238,000 after buying an additional 45,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 89.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after buying an additional 540,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 44.6% during the first quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 870,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after buying an additional 268,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

