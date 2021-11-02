Party City Holdco (PRTY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Party City Holdco to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Party City Holdco has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $535.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.90 million. On average, analysts expect Party City Holdco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PRTY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 36,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,146. Party City Holdco has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a market cap of $910.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 3.89.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Steven J. Collins purchased 4,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at $528,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

