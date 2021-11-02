Par Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Groupon makes up about 1.4% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Par Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.64% of Groupon worth $59,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 298,330 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,847 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Groupon by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,644 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth $1,807,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Groupon by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,817 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Groupon by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 49,255 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Groupon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.70. 32,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,614. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $640.69 million, a PE ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 2.68. Groupon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.73. Groupon had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.