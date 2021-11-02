Par Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,750,000. Truist Financial accounts for about 0.7% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Truist Financial by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 267,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 198,037 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,157,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,800,000 after buying an additional 809,759 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,138,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.44. 71,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,373,063. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $64.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average of $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,218 shares of company stock worth $13,923,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.