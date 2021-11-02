Paparazzi Achieves Market Cap of $13,244.31 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Paparazzi has a market cap of $13,244.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paparazzi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00051013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.55 or 0.00230736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00096403 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

PAZZI is a coin. It launched on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

