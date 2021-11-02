Panda Yield (BBOO) Market Capitalization Achieves $25,507.42

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. Over the last week, Panda Yield has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Panda Yield coin can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Panda Yield has a market capitalization of $25,507.42 and $820.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00051303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00223849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00096872 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Panda Yield

BBOO is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

