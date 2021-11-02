Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 535 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,421 shares of company stock worth $21,247,507. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.17. 58,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,484,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $264.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.10 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.32.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

