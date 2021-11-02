Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Purchases 587 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Paychex by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.60. 10,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.41 and a 52 week high of $124.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.