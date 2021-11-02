Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $778,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 245,657 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

CSCO traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $57.15. The stock had a trading volume of 475,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,539,342. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average of $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $241.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.