Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $343,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,660,000 after purchasing an additional 904,543 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,568,000 after purchasing an additional 843,705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,909,000 after purchasing an additional 827,131 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after acquiring an additional 485,776 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $65.36. 15,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,598. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $67.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

