Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.3% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $4,931,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,191,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.53.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,840,659 shares of company stock worth $419,503,682 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,304,977. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 142.25% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

