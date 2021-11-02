Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.8% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Shares of VGLT stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $88.84. 32,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,748. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $98.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.06 and its 200 day moving average is $87.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

