Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hess by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,592,633,000 after buying an additional 173,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hess by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,907,000 after buying an additional 247,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hess by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after buying an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Hess by 14.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $776,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,805. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 134.27 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HES. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

