Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 38,689 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,077. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.90 and its 200-day moving average is $99.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.19 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

