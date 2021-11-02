Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 47.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,498,000 after acquiring an additional 58,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,328,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after acquiring an additional 299,157 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 74,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 109.9% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $421.62. 980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $427.85 and its 200 day moving average is $411.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.51 and a 1 year high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $476.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.23.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

