Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 474.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in RH were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Principals LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Principals LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in RH by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,746,000 after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in RH by 505.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in RH by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.33.

RH stock traded down $5.13 on Tuesday, hitting $664.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,795. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $674.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $671.77. RH has a 1 year low of $335.00 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

