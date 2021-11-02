Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 94,648 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in Pfizer by 21.8% during the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 9,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.3% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 682,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,711,000 after buying an additional 40,648 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $21,798,123,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Pfizer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 227,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.74. 1,420,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,763,975. The company has a market capitalization of $250.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.