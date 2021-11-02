Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 29,210 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,826 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 29,210 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 599,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after purchasing an additional 99,798 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,106,337 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,890,000 after purchasing an additional 249,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.56.

AEM traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.32. 24,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.49. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.77. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $84.43.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

