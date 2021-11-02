Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 67,250 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,250 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $13,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 92.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.88. The company had a trading volume of 39,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,499. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $143.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.02. The stock has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $8,008,404.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 35,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 407,904 shares worth $28,584,802. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

