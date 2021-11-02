Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $510.19.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $509.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,253 shares of company stock valued at $18,817,278 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW opened at $508.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of -98.13 and a beta of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $220.97 and a fifty-two week high of $519.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $482.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

