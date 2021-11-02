Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Palantir Technologies to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Palantir Technologies has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 213,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,571,941. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion and a PE ratio of -22.90.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 54,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $1,334,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,770,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,480,431.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $16,285,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,431,858 shares of company stock worth $160,422,839 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.