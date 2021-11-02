Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,562,500 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the September 30th total of 1,885,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,453,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PALAF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 686,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,961. Paladin Energy has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing, exploration, and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions.

