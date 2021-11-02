PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 647.50 ($8.46).

Several research firms have weighed in on PAGE. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PageGroup from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

PAGE traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 654.50 ($8.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,021. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.60. PageGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 351.60 ($4.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 690 ($9.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 631.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 600.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a GBX 31.41 ($0.41) dividend. This is an increase from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.14%.

In other PageGroup news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 30,000 shares of PageGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.86), for a total transaction of £203,400 ($265,743.40).

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

