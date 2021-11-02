Pacitti Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pacitti Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43,357 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $253.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,381. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $177.20 and a 52-week high of $254.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.