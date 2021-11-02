Pacitti Group Inc. Raises Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 335,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,799,309. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $41.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

