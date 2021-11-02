Pacitti Group Inc. Purchases 846 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.1% of Pacitti Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

NYSE:T traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 383,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,291,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $180.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.40. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

