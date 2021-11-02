Pacitti Group Inc. Buys 413 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 0.8% of Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after buying an additional 664,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,055,000 after buying an additional 93,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,115,000 after buying an additional 90,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,706,000 after purchasing an additional 210,510 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.19. 60,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,348,415. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $111.16 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.