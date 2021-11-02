Pacitti Group Inc. Acquires 489 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,974,000. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $125.97. 820,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,626,695. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $128.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,433 shares of company stock worth $49,089,605 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

