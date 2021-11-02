Pacific Center for Financial Services Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Pacific Center for Financial Services cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMLV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.86. 102,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,579. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.25.

