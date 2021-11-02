Pacific Center for Financial Services Sells 323 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Pacific Center for Financial Services reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,917,000 after acquiring an additional 909,880 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000.

VFH traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.08. The stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,551. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.44. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $101.21.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

