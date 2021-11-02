PAC Protocol (PAC) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Exchanges

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $78.98 million and $476,841.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,640,544,706 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

