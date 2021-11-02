Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Oyster Point Pharma to post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85). On average, analysts expect Oyster Point Pharma to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OYST traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.88. 3,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,635. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $335.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.04.

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $8,162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

